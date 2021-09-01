Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 907,708 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

