Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 278,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.