Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 224 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

