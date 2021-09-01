Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 5,142 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

