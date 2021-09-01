Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

