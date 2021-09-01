Bunzl plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.20 (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,651 ($34.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,589.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,412.71. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

