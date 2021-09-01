Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $356.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

