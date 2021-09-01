Burney Co. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sleep Number by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,199. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

