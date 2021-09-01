Burney Co. Has $19.20 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $232.70. 1,010,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.75 and a 200 day moving average of $213.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

