Burney Co. Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.58. The company had a trading volume of 776,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,267. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average is $335.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $63,258,878. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

