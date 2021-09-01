Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -2.12. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.