BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.77

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7706 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

BWLLY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

