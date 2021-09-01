BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.77

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7706 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
BWLLY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.
About BW LPG
