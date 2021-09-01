Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might Sells 792 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total transaction of $1,631,076.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,730.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,099.59 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,953.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Cable One by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

