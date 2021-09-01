CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.88.

CACI International stock opened at $257.54 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average of $253.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

