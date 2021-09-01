CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

