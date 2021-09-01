Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.77

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.77 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The stock has a market cap of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

