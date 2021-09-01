Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.77

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.77 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.
The stock has a market cap of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
