Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 41,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,133. Caleres has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $962.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

