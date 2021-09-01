Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Volume Hits $182,921.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and $182,921.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.09 or 0.07443251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00136523 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.