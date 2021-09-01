Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat or ~$8.31-8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 250,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,500. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

