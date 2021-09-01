Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 3,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.