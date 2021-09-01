Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.