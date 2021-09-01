Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Reduced by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.92. 8,881,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.