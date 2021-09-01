Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$153.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,494. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.