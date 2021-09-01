Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the July 29th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

