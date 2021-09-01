Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00. The company traded as high as C$37.57 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 144972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.98.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.69.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.