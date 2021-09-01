Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Trading Up 0.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.59. Approximately 66,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 80,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.98 million and a PE ratio of 26.12.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

