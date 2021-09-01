Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

