Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

