Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE BX opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

