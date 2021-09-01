Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

