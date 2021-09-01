CargoX (CXO) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $87.17 million and $415,833.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,165,147 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

