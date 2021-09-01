CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,272 shares of company stock worth $13,597,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CarGurus by 107,717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 237,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

