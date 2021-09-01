Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €18.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.33 ($21.56).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of CA stock opened at €16.85 ($19.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.56 and its 200-day moving average is €16.04. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

