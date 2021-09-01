Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

