Cashaa Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.62 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $23.62 million and $753,546.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

