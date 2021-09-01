Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $168.45 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00161661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.85 or 0.07343949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.30 or 1.00129837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.01009159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,315,368,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,370,648,962 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

