Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $56.85

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.85, but opened at $55.25. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $52.94, with a volume of 41,912 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.