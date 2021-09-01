Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 43,330 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

ENB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,369. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

