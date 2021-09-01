Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 327,504 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 745,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,401. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.