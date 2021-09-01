Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. 1,895,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,262. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

