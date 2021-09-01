Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA stock remained flat at $$130.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 393,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

