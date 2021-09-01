Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $417.35. 2,031,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.23. The stock has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

