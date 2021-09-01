Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CATY opened at $39.78 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

