Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.75

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $124.02, with a volume of 300942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

