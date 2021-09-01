CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.25

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.25 and last traded at $199.08, with a volume of 1693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.61.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

