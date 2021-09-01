Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

