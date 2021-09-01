Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Down 5.5%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. 52,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 40,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $538.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

