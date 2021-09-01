Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -2.14.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

