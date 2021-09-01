Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,271. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.