Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTAC remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

